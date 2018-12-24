See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Granite Construction Inc.

Granite Construction Inc

NYSE:GVA

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is moderate and declining



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is moderate for GVA with between 5 and 10% of shares outstanding currently on loan. However, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 20.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding GVA is favorable, with net inflows of $7.04 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral