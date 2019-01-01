See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Microchip Technology Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc

NASDAQ/NGS:MCHP

Summary





Bearish sentiment is high



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Negative

Short interest is extremely high for MCHP with more than 20% of shares on loan. This means that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are currently targeting MCHP.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. ETFs that hold MCHP had net inflows of $14.50 billion over the last one-month. While these are not among the highest inflows of the last year, the rate of inflow is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral