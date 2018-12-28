See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Gibraltar Industries Inc
NASDAQ/NGS:ROCK
Summary
- ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows
- Bearish sentiment is moderate and increasing
Short interest | Negative
Short interest is moderately high for ROCK with between 10 and 15% of shares outstanding currently on loan. This represents an increase in short interest as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices added to their short positions on December 26.
ETF/Index ownership | Positive
ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding ROCK is favorable, with net inflows of $4.56 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.
PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral
According to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, output in the Consumer Goods sector is rising. The rate of growth is weak relative to the trend shown over the past year, however.
CDS data is not available for this security.
