See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

NYSE:SITE

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is moderate and declining



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Neutral

Short interest is moderately high for SITE with between 10 and 15% of shares outstanding currently on loan. However, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 17.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding SITE are favorable, with net inflows of $2.55 billion. Additionally, the rate of inflows is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral