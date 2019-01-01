See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Corp
NYSE:FE
Summary
- Perception of the company's creditworthiness is negative
- ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows
- Bearish sentiment is moderate and declining
- Economic output in this company's sector is contracting
Short interest | Positive
Short interest is moderate for FE with between 5 and 10% of shares outstanding currently on loan. However, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 28.
ETF/Index ownership | Positive
ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding FE is favorable, with net inflows of $20.51 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.
PMI by IHS Markit
There is no PMI sector data available for this security.
Credit default swap | Negative
The current level displays a negative indicator. FE credit default swap spreads are near their highest levels for the past 1 year, which indicates the market's more negative perception of the company's credit worthiness.
