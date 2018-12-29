See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Woori Bank.

Woori Bank

NYSE:WF

Perception of the company's creditworthiness is positive

Bearish sentiment is low but may be increasing

Economic output for the sector is expanding but at a slower rate



Bearish sentiment

Short interest

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. Over the last one-month, outflows of investor capital in ETFs holding WF totaled $2 million.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Negative

According to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, output in the Financials sector is rising. The rate of growth is weak relative to the trend shown over the past year, however, and is easing.

Credit worthiness

Credit default swap | Positive