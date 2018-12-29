See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Woori Bank.

Woori Bank
NYSE:WF
Summary
- Perception of the company's creditworthiness is positive
- Bearish sentiment is low but may be increasing
- Economic output for the sector is expanding but at a slower rate
Short interest
There is no short interest data available for this security.
ETF/Index ownership | Neutral
ETF activity is neutral. Over the last one-month, outflows of investor capital in ETFs holding WF totaled $2 million.
PMI by IHS Markit | Negative
According to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, output in the Financials sector is rising. The rate of growth is weak relative to the trend shown over the past year, however, and is easing.
Credit default swap | Positive
The current level displays a positive indicator. WF credit default swap spreads are near the lowest level of the last three years and indicate the market's continued positive perception of the company's credit worthiness.
