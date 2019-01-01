See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Seaspan Corp.

Seaspan Corp

NYSE:SSW

Summary





Bearish sentiment is low and declining



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for SSW with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. Additionally, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 28.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. The net inflows of $2.48 billion over the last one-month into ETFs that hold SSW are among the highest of the last year, but the rate of growth is slowing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral