See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Chemical Financial Corp.

Chemical Financial Corp

NASDAQ/NGS:CHFC

View full report here!

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low and declining

Economic output for the sector is expanding but at a slower rate



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for CHFC with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. Additionally, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 24.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding CHFC is favorable, with net inflows of $6.43 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Negative