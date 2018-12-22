See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ross Stores Inc.

Ross Stores Inc

NASDAQ/NGS:ROST

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low

Economic output in this company's sector is expanding



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for ROST with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding ROST are favorable, with net inflows of $19.00 billion. Additionally, the rate of inflows is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Positive