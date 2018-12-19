See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology Inc

NASDAQ/NGS:CLVS

Bearish sentiment is high and has been increasing

Economic output in this company's sector is expanding



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Negative

Short interest is high for CLVS with between 15 and 20% of shares on loan. This means that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are currently targeting CLVS. Sentiment has worsened and traders added to their bearish short positions on December 17.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. ETFs that hold CLVS had net inflows of $1.53 billion over the last one-month. While these are not among the highest inflows of the last year, the rate of inflow is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Positive