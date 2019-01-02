See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Seaspan Corp.

Seaspan Corp

NYSE:SSW

View full report here!

Summary





Bearish sentiment is moderate and increasing



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Neutral

Short interest is moderate for SSW with between 5 and 10% of shares outstanding currently on loan. This represents an increase in short interest as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices added to their short positions on December 31.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. The net inflows of $2.48 billion over the last one-month into ETFs that hold SSW are among the highest of the last year, but the rate of growth is slowing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral