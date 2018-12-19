See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Redwood Trust Inc.

Redwood Trust Inc

NYSE:RWT

View full report here!

Summary





Bearish sentiment is low and declining

Economic output for the sector is expanding but at a slower rate



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for RWT with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. Additionally, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 17.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. ETFs that hold RWT had net inflows of $2.81 billion over the last one-month. While these are not among the highest inflows of the last year, the rate of inflow is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Negative