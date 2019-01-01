See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Main Street Capital Corp.

Main Street Capital Corp

NYSE:MAIN

View full report here!

Summary





Bearish sentiment is low

Economic output for the sector is expanding but at a slower rate



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for MAIN with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

Asset inflows and outflows over the last month have been identical.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Negative