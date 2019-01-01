See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Verisk Analytics Inc.

Verisk Analytics Inc

NASDAQ/NGS:VRSK

View full report here!

Summary





Bearish sentiment is low



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for VRSK with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. ETFs that hold VRSK had net inflows of $15.44 billion over the last one-month. While these are not among the highest inflows of the last year, the rate of inflow is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral