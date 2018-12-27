See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc

NASDAQ/NGS:GOOG

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is extremely low for GOOG with fewer than 1% of shares on loan. This could indicate that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are not currently targeting GOOG.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding GOOG are favorable, with net inflows of $21.08 billion. Additionally, the rate of inflows is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral