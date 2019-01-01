See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Golden Star Resources Ltd

NYSE MKT:GSS

View full report here!

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low

Economic output in this company's sector is contracting



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for GSS with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding GSS are favorable, with net inflows of $10 million. Additionally, the rate of inflows is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Negative