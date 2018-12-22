See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining Inc

NYSE:MUX

Summary





Bearish sentiment is moderate

Economic output in this company's sector is contracting



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Neutral

Short interest is moderately high for MUX with between 10 and 15% of shares outstanding currently on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. ETFs that hold MUX had net inflows of $293 million over the last one-month.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Negative