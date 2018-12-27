See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Barings BDC Inc.

Barings BDC Inc

NYSE:BBDC

Summary





ETFs holding this stock have seen outflows over the last one-month

Bearish sentiment is low

Economic output for the sector is expanding but at a slower rate



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for BBDC with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Negative

ETF activity is negative. Over the last one-month, outflows of investor capital in ETFs holding BBDC totaled $3 million. Additionally, the rate of outflows appears to be accelerating.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Negative