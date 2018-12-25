See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

NYSE:OFC

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low and declining

Economic output for the sector is expanding but at a slower rate



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for OFC with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. Additionally, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 21.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding OFC are favorable with net inflows of $11.02 billion. This was the highest net inflow seen over the last one-year.Error parsing the SmartText

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Negative