See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is high

Economic output in this company's sector is expanding



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Negative

Short interest is extremely high for LGND with more than 20% of shares on loan. This means that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are currently targeting LGND.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding LGND are favorable, with net inflows of $2.71 billion. Additionally, the rate of inflows is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Positive