See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc

NASDAQ/NGS:KLIC

Summary





Bearish sentiment is low



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is extremely low for KLIC with fewer than 1% of shares on loan. This could indicate that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are not currently targeting KLIC.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. ETFs that hold KLIC had net inflows of $500 million over the last one-month.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral