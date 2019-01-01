See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MSCI Inc.

MSCI Inc
NYSE:MSCI
Summary
- Bearish sentiment is low
Short interest | Positive
Short interest is extremely low for MSCI with fewer than 1% of shares on loan. This could indicate that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are not currently targeting MSCI.
ETF/Index ownership | Neutral
ETF activity is neutral. The net inflows of $7.30 billion over the last one-month into ETFs that hold MSCI are not among the highest of the last year and have been slowing.
PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral
According to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, output in the Technology sector is rising. The rate of growth is weak relative to the trend shown over the past year, however.
Credit default swap
CDS data is not available for this security.
