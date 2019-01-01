See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MSCI Inc.

MSCI Inc

NYSE:MSCI

View full report here!

Summary





Bearish sentiment is low



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is extremely low for MSCI with fewer than 1% of shares on loan. This could indicate that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are not currently targeting MSCI.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. The net inflows of $7.30 billion over the last one-month into ETFs that hold MSCI are not among the highest of the last year and have been slowing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral