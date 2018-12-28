See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Woodmark Corp.

American Woodmark Corp

NASDAQ/NGS:AMWD

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is moderate and declining



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is moderate for AMWD with between 5 and 10% of shares outstanding currently on loan. However, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 26.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding AMWD is favorable, with net inflows of $4.48 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral