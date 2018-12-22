See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc

NASDAQ/NGS:SIRI

View full report here!

Summary





Bearish sentiment is moderate

Economic output in this company's sector is expanding



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Neutral

Short interest is moderate for SIRI with between 5 and 10% of shares outstanding currently on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Neutral

ETF activity is neutral. ETFs that hold SIRI had net inflows of $8.15 billion over the last one-month. While these are not among the highest inflows of the last year, the rate of inflow is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Positive