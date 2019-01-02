See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Atmos Energy Corp.

Atmos Energy Corp

NYSE:ATO

Summary





Perception of the company's creditworthiness is negative

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low and declining

Economic output in this company's sector is contracting



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for ATO with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. Additionally, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 4.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding ATO is favorable, with net inflows of $13.84 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit

There is no PMI sector data available for this security.

Credit worthiness

Credit default swap | Negative