See inside this 1950s Fountain City home remodeled by the woman who grew up there

At night when Vicki Koontz could not sleep, she would reimagine her childhood Fountain City home. Koontz, who comes from a long line of home builders and renovators, could visualize exactly how she would modernize the 1955 brick house her dad built when she was 4.

“I am a Realtor and a longtime real estate investor, long before the term 'flipper' was coined,” Koontz said. “My great-grandfather was a well-known Knoxville builder; my grandfather and my dad were builders.”

Koontz said her father sold the house at 5502 S. Briscoe Circle when she was 16 and it remained in that family until recently, when an old neighbor tipped off Koontz that they wanted to sell it.

After buying back the house, Koontz has spent the past nine months breathing new life into the house.

This room was originally a playroom that was almost as big as the original 1955 home. Vicki Koontz purchased the home less than a year ago and converted her siblings’ former playroom into a modern open plan living space. Aug. 31, 2021.

“It was in terrible shape and like going into a time capsule,” Koontz said. “Nothing much had changed since the time we lived there.

"I have been flooded with all kinds of memories and thoughts of stuff I never would have remembered without being back in the house again. It has now been transformed into a modern, open concept home but given respect to its midcentury age.”

Not much had changed. There was still paneling on all of the walls, wood cornices, heavy drapes and 4-inch-thick carpet.

“At some point the original Youngstown kitchen metal cabinets had been taken out of the tiny kitchen and replaced with wood cabinetry,” Koontz said.

“The thing that just had to stay, and I took particular care of it, was an intercom system,” Koontz said. “That’s how our mom would call us in the morning to get up for breakfast before school. It was an old coppertone color and it was still on the wall in what was our kitchen. It hadn’t worked for years. I took the face out of it and disconnected it and when the house was finished, I put it back in place. It’s nostalgia.”

The original house Koontz’s father built had three bedrooms and one bath with a tiny kitchen. “A few years later, he built an addition that was the size of the rest of the house and we called it our playroom,” she said.

Vicki Koontz’s childhood home has been remodeled and is now for sale. Aug. 31, 2021.

Koontz flipped the whole house, relocated the front door and steps, the kitchen, living and dining room to the open plan addition that her father once added to the house.

“Everything else has totally changed. Kitchens were tiny; that’s not what a young family wants. Everyone is into an open concept,” Koontz said. “The original house had hardwood floors that were in very good condition. We sanded and stained them and then seamlessly added hardwood to the playroom addition.”

The master bedroom now has a huge walk-in closet and bathroom. The tiny kitchen is a combination mudroom and laundry room that leads out to the back yard.

On Sept. 5, Koontz opened up the house for friends and family to take a walk down memory lane and see all of the changes she has made over the past nine months.

“Most people think about their childhood home from time to time and would love a chance to just walk through the house where they grew up,” she said.

Through her business, Restorations by Victoria, Koontz has managed the restoration of well over 100 houses all over Knox County, primarily in the North Knoxville, Fountain City and Lincoln Park areas.

“I have done everything from log cabins to 100-plus-year-old Victorians, everything,” she said.

