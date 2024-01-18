See inside $2.7 million Leawood home with ‘private dog entrance’ and castle-like turret

A European-style brick mansion is for sale in Leawood with an asking price of $2.7 million.

The home contains five bedrooms and seven bathrooms along with luxury amenities like a “private dog entrance with a dedicated dog room” and a circular study in a castle-like turret.

The circular study featuring curved wooden library shelves inside a castle-like turret of the home for sale at 11409 Meadow Lane in Leawood is seen in this listing photo.

The home at 11409 Meadow Lane has been listed for just over a month on the real estate site Zillow by Compass Realty Group. It is near the end of a dead-end street, offering refuge from noisy traffic. The property measures 0.93 acres.

One living area inside the home for sale at 11409 Meadow Lane in Leawood is seen in this listing photo.

The house is notable for its custom woodwork, including arched door frames, sweeping staircases, curved built-in bookshelves and hardwood floors. The circular study also features a geometric ceiling painted blue with golden stars.

The entryway and curved wooden staircase of the home for sale at 11409 Meadow Lane in Leawood are seen in this listing photo.

Among the home’s other amenities are a sunroom lined with windows, a living room with towering ceilings, marble bathrooms and two large walk-in closets.

The window-lined sunroom of the home for sale at 11409 Meadow Lane in Leawood is seen in this listing photo.

The property’s outdoor spaces include a courtyard-style back patio with a fountain, multiple balconies and a small gazebo in the backyard, which overlooks the Hallbrook Country Club golf course.

The back patio courtyard of the home for sale at 11409 Meadow Lane in Leawood is seen in this listing photo.

The home sits just west of the Missouri-Kansas state line in the affluent Hallbrook neighborhood just south of I-435. It falls within the Blue Valley School District and is around two and a half miles from Blue Valley North High School. It’s also just a short drive from Trader Joe’s and local favorites like Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que and Mclain’s Market.

The location of the home for sale at 11409 Meadow Lane in Leawood is seen in this satellite map screen capture.