See inside $2.7 million Leawood home with ‘private dog entrance’ and castle-like turret
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A European-style brick mansion is for sale in Leawood with an asking price of $2.7 million.
The home contains five bedrooms and seven bathrooms along with luxury amenities like a “private dog entrance with a dedicated dog room” and a circular study in a castle-like turret.
The home at 11409 Meadow Lane has been listed for just over a month on the real estate site Zillow by Compass Realty Group. It is near the end of a dead-end street, offering refuge from noisy traffic. The property measures 0.93 acres.
The house is notable for its custom woodwork, including arched door frames, sweeping staircases, curved built-in bookshelves and hardwood floors. The circular study also features a geometric ceiling painted blue with golden stars.
Among the home’s other amenities are a sunroom lined with windows, a living room with towering ceilings, marble bathrooms and two large walk-in closets.
The property’s outdoor spaces include a courtyard-style back patio with a fountain, multiple balconies and a small gazebo in the backyard, which overlooks the Hallbrook Country Club golf course.
The home sits just west of the Missouri-Kansas state line in the affluent Hallbrook neighborhood just south of I-435. It falls within the Blue Valley School District and is around two and a half miles from Blue Valley North High School. It’s also just a short drive from Trader Joe’s and local favorites like Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que and Mclain’s Market.