See inside $2.9 million Olathe home with rock climbing walls, theater, basketball court

A house for sale in Olathe features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a private theater, a 30-by-25-foot indoor basketball court and two rock climbing walls

The five-story home at 27596 W. Highland Circle is listed on Zillow by Ken Rosberg of Rosberg Realty for $2,995,000.

The view of Shadow Lake from one of the family rooms on the second floor inside 27596 W. Highland Circle in Olathe.

The home sits right in front of Shadow Lake near the Shadow Glen Golf Club and Cedar Creek clubhouse pool and tennis courts, which homeowners in the neighborhood can access.

The house offers a view of the lake from one of the many backyard porches and rooms facing in that direction.

The basketball court and one of the rock climbing walls lies on the bottom floor of the house. The windows in the room give a natural shine when you’re hooping or climbing with friends and family.

The basement level in the house at 27596 W. Highland Circle in Olathe features an indoor basketball court and a rock climbing wall.

A second rock climbing wall is kid-friendly, where they can climb from one floor of the house to the next.

This smaller rock climbing wall inside 27596 W. Highland Circle in Olathe is kid-friendly, where they can climb from one floor to the next.

The house, built in 2008, spans 11,581 square feet with Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring on the main floor and in the family rooms of the second and third floors.

The second floor features four bedrooms, all with their own private bathrooms and walk-in closets. The second floor also has an exercise room, a sitting room and an alcove, complete with a covered outdoor viewing deck.

One of the family rooms inside the home at 27596 W. Highland Circle in Olathe is spacious and gives you access to one of the backyard porches for outdoor viewing.

On the third floor of the house is the recreation and game room. On this floor is where you can find the home theater setup, a wet bar, two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom. There is also a home office on this floor, and each section of the third floor gives you a view of Shadow Lake.

The five-story house at 27596 W. Highland Circle in Olathe includes a fully-covered outdoor patio with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace. The back of the house, as seen above, features plenty of spots for you to lounge and view Shadow Lake.

The backyard measures over 1,000 square feet. complete with a fully covered outdoor kitchen, lounging area and a fireplace, which is one of six fireplaces on the property.

Nearby schools include Starside Elementary School, Lexington Trails Middle School and De Soto High School.