See inside the $218 million Boeing 787 jet that Mexico's president refuses to use and is now renting out for parties instead

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to rent out his Boeing 787 presidential jet because it won't sell.

López Obrador, who prides himself on his austerity, won't use the now $130 million plane because it's too luxurious.

The aircraft has been difficult to sell because of its special design, which includes a private presidential suite.

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on March 28 that he is struggling to sell his $130 million presidential jet, the Associated Press reported.

Associated Press

Source: Associated Press

López Obrador explained he thinks the jet, which was bought and used by former president Enrique Peña Nieto, is too luxurious and refuses to use it, saying "not even Obama has a plane like this one."

Barack and Michelle Obama wave from Air Force One. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

Source: Associated Press, CNN

Instead, he said he prides himself on his austerity and prefers to fly commercial.

President López Obrador on a commercial flight. Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Source: Associated Press

In the past, the president has also said he sees the plane as an "insult to the people" and "an example of the excesses" of the nation's former leaders, the New York Times reported.

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Source: The New York Times

So, the Boeing 787 plane, which was originally purchased for $218 million, was put up for sale in 2018. However, there have been no takers for the unwanted jet.

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Source: Associated Press

López Obrador believes it is hard to sell because of its unique, made-to-order design, which only carries 80 people and has a full presidential suite complete with a private bathroom.

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Source: Associated Press

According to experts, converting the jet into a 300-person passenger airliner would be extremely costly, which may have put off potential buyers. In late 2018, Mexico was trying to sell it to Canada, but the deal never materialized.

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Source: Associated Press

In 2020, the president even proposed a raffle for the jet, but due to a law prohibiting the raffling of government assets, the lottery became "symbolic."

Raffle tickets, which say "equivalent to the value of the presidential jet." Eduardo Verdugo/Associated Press

Source: The New York Times, France24

Story continues

Instead of raffling off the plane, Mexico sold tickets to raise money equivalent to the jet's worth, France24 reported. The 100 winning ticket holders split two-thirds of the prize money, which totaled about $940,000 per person.

People queue up to buy lottery tickets for a Mexico luxury presidential plane for sale at a raffle ticket booth in Mexico City. Reuters

Source: The New York Times, France24

According to López Obrador, the other third of the funds went to public hospitals serving "poor people." However, some analysts say the event was for political gain.

General Hospital in Queretaro, Mexico. Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Source: The Straits Times, France24

"What matters to him is to say 'look at the luxuries and privileges of the past and instead I'm austere'," analyst and historian Jose Antonio Crespo told the AFP.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announcing the raffle. Associated Press

Source: Yahoo, France24

Despite the controversy, Mexico sees the possibility of selling the jet as minuscule. So, the president has decided to rent the plane out for private events instead, like weddings and parties, to cover the aircraft's expenses and maintenance upkeep.

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Source: Associated Press

"It will be open to the public if anyone wants it, because they're getting married ... and they want to bring their friends and family ... or coming of age parties, birthdays," López Obrador said, AP reported.

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Source: Associated Press

The plane will be parked at Mexico City Felipe Angeles airport and be maintained by a military-led company, the president said. However, the government will still be open to offers.

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Source: Associated Press

Read the original article on Business Insider