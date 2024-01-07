See inside 3 of the top home sales in Indianapolis in 2023

2023 was an interesting year for real estate.

It began nationally and in Indiana as one of the hottest seller's markets in history, but inflation and climbing interest rates convinced many would-be buyers to stay put or continue renting as the year moved along.

Locally, we saw some incredibly interesting properties listed or sold including the basketball gym house, a former sanitorium built in the 1800's, a $47.9M estate in the town where Christmas never ends and more.

Those eye-catching listings had us wanting to see inside more of the top homes sold in the area in 2023, so we took to the real estate site Zillow to peek inside some of the year's biggest sales.

Here's a look inside of three of the area's biggest home sales tracked by Zillow.

Top Indianapolis home sales of 2023

$5.5M home on Williams Creek

This new construction home on High Dr. in Indianapolis topped the list for 2023, selling for $5.5M in June.

The property sits on more than three acres of land and has more than 9K sq ft of interior living space.

Panoramic views of Williams Creek, a beautiful library with floor-to-ceiling hardwood shelves and a large great room with vaulted beamed ceilings are among the features that make this home stand out.

See photos below of the home that was listed by Hawkins & Kressley/F.C. Tucker Company.

$3.2M Geist Reservoir home

One of the top home sales in the Indianapolis area last year was a $3.2M estate on Geist Reservoir sold in July, according to Zillow records.

The impressive home has more than 12,000 sq ft of space, sits on a 1.2 acre lot and has beautiful waterfront views throughout the property.

All five bedrooms have private baths, while a theater room, recreation area, exercise room and outdoor pool provide plenty of entertainment and fitness spaces.

Check out the home that was listed by Rachel Quade/F.C. Tucker Company below.

$2.45M Sunset Lane colonial

The listing appropriately called this property, "A classic home reminiscent of Colonial Williamsburg marked by elegance and remarkable detail."

The perfectly manicured grounds spanning nearly two acres lead to the 4-bedroom, 6.5 bath home built in 1957.

Some of the unique features of the home include a tea room with walls of windows, fireplaces in nearly every room, an elevator to lower-level garages and an impressive outdoor fountain.

See the photos of the home listed by Matt McLaughlin below.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: See inside 3 multi-million dollar homes sold in Indianapolis in 2023