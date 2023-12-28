See inside $4.7 million Lee’s Summit home with waterfall, saltwater pool & golf course access

A house in Lee’s Summit that was remodeled in 2008 and sits on over two acres of land and features an outdoor pool and touches over 600 feet of fairway at the Lakewood Oaks Country Club golf course.

The home, originally built in 1994, has a total of 10,626 square feet of indoor and outdoor living with four kitchens, nine bathrooms and five bedrooms across two floors and a basement.

A look at one of the kitchens inside 425 NE St. Andrews Circle in Lee’s Summit. The windows give visitors a clear view of the backyard.

This home is located at 425 NE St. Andrews Circle and is a four-minute drive away from one of Summit Grill’s three locations in the Kansas City area.

The property has been listed on Zillow since August by ReeceNichols. The cost of this contemporary-style architectural home? $4.74 million.

One of the living rooms inside 425 NE St. Andrews Circle in Lee’s Summit is next to one of four gas-powered fireplaces on the property.

The backyard hosts the private in-ground pool, which is heated and filled with saltwater. The pool is completed by a resort-style waterfall over the built-in grotto.

The pool at 425 NE St. Andrews Circle in Lee’s Summit is heated and filled with salt-water. The pool also has a resort-style waterfall.

The outdoor kitchen is protected from the weather with a roof over its head, and there are plenty of spots to sit and relax outside. The outside walking area is fully floored with flagstone.

If the pool is not relaxing, you can hop in the private hot tub that is right next to the outdoor kitchen area. The lights in the pool, hot tub and all throughout the house are operated by the Elan home automation system, which lets you control the lights and other electronics from wherever you are in the home.

The home at 425 NE St. Andrews Circle in Lee’s Summit has a hot tub that sits next to the outdoor kitchen.

The interior of the house has living rooms with ceiling heights of 15 and 16 feet, respectively. The kitchen on the main floor includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, double ovens and a kitchen island, while the other two kitchens inside the home near the entertainment room and wine room do not have a refrigerator.

One of the living rooms on the second floor inside the home at 425 NE St. Andrews Circle in Lee’s Summit.

The lower level of the house has a spacious theater and game room with a 4K projector and a private exercise room. Each window facing the backyard is wide and gives people a clear look at what lies outside.

Also on the lower level of the Lee’s Summit home is a temperature-controlled wine room with space for over 1,100 bottles of wine.

If you need somewhere to park your car, you will have plenty of space. The covered garage can fit six cars and tons of equipment, like lawnmowers or work benches.

Nearby schools include Chapel Lakes Elementary School, Delta Woods Middle School and Blue Springs High School.