See inside an airliner-turned-private jet on which only the wealthiest travelers including corporations, royals, and heads of state can afford to fly

Commercial aircraft manufacturers have a lucrative side hustle in selling their commercial aircraft for private use.

Private aviation firm Comlux manages a fleet of these airliners-turned-private jets that only a certain type of traveler can afford.

The Airbus Corporate Jet ACJ319 features a living room, bedroom, shower, and separate seating area for support staff.

Not all private jets are created equal. Some are compact and economical while others are the size of entire penthouse apartments.

Private aviation firm Comlux specializes in the latter. Boasting private charter aircraft as large as a Boeing 777-200ER, Comlux caters to a class of travelers to which money is, has never been, and never will be an issue.

The class of airliners-turned-private-jets attracts titans of industry, royal families, national governments, and heads of state, with a price tag to match. Just an hour onboard one of these aircraft can exceed $10,000.

And the growing demand for private aircraft has only seen the wealthy booking more and more flights as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Comlux brought one of its airliners-turned-private-jets to the Dubai Airshow in November. Here's what it's like onboard.

Each commercial aircraft manufacturer, including Airbus and Boeing, have their own business jet divisions that specialize in selling their commercial aircraft for use as private jets.

They're a step above the likes of Gulfstream, Bombardier, or Dassault aircraft offering what some travelers want the most: space.

One of the medium-sized aircraft in the Comlux fleet is the Airbus Corporate Jet ACJ319, based on the A319 airliner that's used by the likes of American Airlines, British Airways, and Delta Air Lines.

Offering a range of 4,200 nautical miles, the ACJ319 can fly non-stop across oceans and between popular city pairs such as New York and London; Paris and Washington, DC; and Hong Kong and Tel Aviv.

Smaller business jets can often a greater range but not the space that the ACJ319 can offer. In total, the cabin spans a length of 79 feet and offers a width of more than 12 feet.

Tall travelers will also appreciate the seven-foot cabin height throughout the aircraft.

This ACJ319 in this Comlux configuration can seat just more than 20 people compared to more than 150 in an airline configuration.

The abundance of living space that only an airliner can offer is what travelers seek when chartering this aircraft. Only on an airliner can the wealthy have a living room, dining room, and bedroom while still having rows of seating for support staff.

The first three living areas of the aircraft are dedicated to the principal flyers, starting with a small living room area.

On one side of the space is an L-shaped couch with a small coffee table, mirroring a living room in an apartment.

Opposite the couch is a simple pair of club seats separated by a table. This type of setup can be found on nearly every private jet.

Principal flyers often opt to sit in these seats during takeoff and landing.

Above the living room is a large television screen that can be used for entertainment, to keep track of the aircraft's progress on a map, or even business presentations should the flight be for work purposes.

Directly behind the living room is the dining room area complete with a large dining room table.

Most of the meals onboard the aircraft will be taken in the dining room area as the table lends itself well to hosting a formal meal.

Four club seats surround the table with space in between to rotate the chair if need be. The space can also be used to host a meeting if the flight is for business instead of pleasure.

And another screen sits above the dining room table that can be used for entertainment or business, whichever the situation calls for.

A divan sits opposite the main table and can seat three passengers in a more informal setting.

The final living area of the aircraft can be found by following the aircraft's side hallway.

Inside is the master bedroom and bathroom, one of the key selling features of an aircraft the size of an airliner.

Bedrooms are one of the key differentiators between airliners-turned-private-jets and traditional business jets, and another aspect of an aircraft for which only an abundance of space could allow.

Two small beds, or one large bed, can comfortably fit in the bedroom with additional space to spare.

Newer business jets such as the Gulfstream G700 and Bombardier Global 7500 have the option to install bedrooms but there's less space available with which to work.

A proper bed beats even the nicest lie-flat seat on an airliner as there's enough room to toss and turn as one desires.

The Airbus ACJ319 allows for travelers to have a full bedroom and room leftover for a full master bathroom.

Inside the bathroom is a full vanity and walk-in shower, another key differentiator between airliner private jets and traditional private jets.

Very few traditional private jet models have the option for a shower to be installed but some airliner private jets have multiple onboard showers.

Travelers can use the bedroom to get a full night's rest without even feeling as if they were on an airplane.

And a shower right before landing ensures that travelers can hit the ground running and tackle the day after a long flight.

There's even space in the bedroom for a full closet.

The final section of the aircraft is a business class-style seating section that's intended for support staff and other passengers.

A total of 30 recliner seats span four rows in a 3-2 configuration.

It might as well be a different aircraft altogether; though, the seats are still more luxurious than those found in a typical economy class cabin.

And though arguably the least glamorous part of the aircraft, travelers seated here still reap all the benefits of traveling on a private aircraft.

Amenities at each seat include a personal entertainment system, footrest, and foldable tray tables.

There are also more seats in this section of the aircraft alone than there are on many smaller business jets, including the latest and greatest from Gulfstream and Bombardier.

The cockpit is likely the only part of the plane that remains largely unchanged as it gets converted from an airliner to a private jet.

An aircraft of this size won't often be charted for the run of the mill flight due to its size and cost.

A flight from Los Angeles to Boston might not warrant such an aircraft but a foreign delegation attending the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York just might be justified in chartering this aircraft.

And that’s exactly why mid-September is a busy period for Comlux as some of its aircraft will usually find themselves flying dignitaries to New York.

Only a select few travelers will ever get to step foot on this aircraft, nor are they the core focus for Airbus, Boeing, or any aircraft manufacturer that specializes in airliners.

Rather, these aircraft are highly specialized for those that can afford to spend millions of dollars just to acquire and furnish the aircraft, as well as spend hundreds of thousands of dollars just for a single flight.

