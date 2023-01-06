See inside the biggest modern home in the US, a 105,000-square-foot Los Angeles megamansion that sold for $126 million to Fashion Nova's billionaire CEO
The One Bel Air is a 105,000-square-foot megamansion said to be the biggest modern home in the US.
It sold for $141 million, including fees and commission, to the billionaire CEO of Fashion Nova — far from the $500 million its developer originally hoped to fetch.
Take a look inside the home, which boasts 21 bedrooms, 42 bathrooms, a 10,000-square-foot sky deck, and more.
Behold: A sprawling Los Angeles megamansion believed to be the biggest modern home in the US.
The property is known as The One Bel Air, and it fetched $126 million at auction last year.
It was listed on Concierge Auctions from February 28 to March 3, 2022.
The auction site called the 105,000-square-foot home "America's most expensive and largest residence."
The property, which is 10 years in the making, comes from film producer-turned-real estate developer Nile Niami.
Niami initially hoped to sell it for a whopping $500 million, which would have made it one of the most expensive homes in the world.
But the home was beset with several delays, construction challenges, and cost overruns. In 2021, it was placed into a court-ordered receivership and later put into bankruptcy.
It listed for $295 million in January 2022, making it the most expensive home for sale in the US at the time, though it marked a sharp discount from the $500 million Niami hoped to get for the home.
When no buyers bit, the home went into bankruptcy auction. Though the top bid for the home was $126 million, the auction premium and commission fees brought the total closer to $141 million.
The bidder? Fashion Nova's billionaire CEO, Richard Saghian.
Concierge Auctions said the sale was "more than double the highest US sale at auction and nearly 50% higher than the world record."
Here's a closer look at what Saghian got for his $141 million splurge:
In the mansion's sprawling yard, you'll find a sculpture from Italian glass maker Simone Cenedese.
Here's the main entrance to the property.
Inside, the mansion's foyer has a rotating sculpture and floor-to-ceiling windows, which make for a pretty great view at day...
...or night.
The One boasts 21 bedrooms, 42 bathrooms, and seven half-bathrooms.
Like the foyer, many rooms have expansive views of Los Angeles, like this one...
...and this one.
You'll find a 10,000-bottle wine cellar in the dining room.
There's plenty of space to lounge around in the family living room.
There are several rooms devoted to R&R.
For some pampering, there's a full-service beauty salon and wellness spa.
The salon is one of the more vibrantly colored rooms in the mansion, with glossy red walls.
There's an entertainment room for activities like playing billiards.
The mansion also boasts its own bar and cigar lounge.
Here's the bar up close.
In the next room over, there's a private bowling alley.
It has four lanes, several shelves of bowling shoes at the ready, and bowling balls oddly evocative of Trix cereal.
There's also a private nightclub on the premises...
...as well as a private movie theater.
The One's 4,000-square-foot master bedroom has a walk-in closet with plenty of space for clothes, shoes, and accessories.
Saghian will have room for plenty of books...
...in a two-story room that can function as either a library or office and boasts its own balcony.
The literal candy bar is a child's paradise.
Five swimming pools dot the property.
There are a few outdoors, one of which is on the rooftop of a 4,000-square-foot bedroom...
...while the other is above the private nightclub.
Another pool functions as a floating lounge.
Inside, there's a pool in a room with a living wall and a mirror on the ceiling.
It's located near an exercise room...
...and a juice bar.
Though the home was built in the last decade, it has taken a cue from the construction of centuries past with a moat surrounding three sides of the property.
Visitors to the mansion can have the guest house to themselves.
The guest house also has floor-to-ceiling windows...
...and three bedrooms on its own.
Outside again, the mansion has its own glass-walled jogging court, tennis court, and this putting green.
The home's other features include a 30-car garage, six elevators, and of course close proximity to Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, and downtown Los Angeles.
Less than a year after buying The One, Saghian has scooped up another pricey property in California.
He paid $40 million in an all-cash deal for a 6,000-square-foot beachfront home in an exclusive Malibu area known as "Billionaire's Beach," The Real Deal reported Thursday.
As for The One, it still holds the title of biggest modern US home. Given its auction, however, it obviously no longer has the record for the most expensive home for sale in the US.
Currently, that record belongs to a $250 million penthouse in New York City called The One Above All Else. At 1,416 feet above the city, the penthouse is also the world's tallest residence.
