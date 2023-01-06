See inside the biggest modern home in the US, a 105,000-square-foot Los Angeles megamansion that sold for $126 million to Fashion Nova's billionaire CEO

  • The One Bel Air is a 105,000-square-foot megamansion said to be the biggest modern home in the US.

  • It sold for $141 million, including fees and commission, to the billionaire CEO of Fashion Nova — far from the $500 million its developer originally hoped to fetch.

  • Take a look inside the home, which boasts 21 bedrooms, 42 bathrooms, a 10,000-square-foot sky deck, and more.

Behold: A sprawling Los Angeles megamansion believed to be the biggest modern home in the US.

mansion The One Bel Air at night
The property is known as The One Bel Air, and it fetched $126 million at auction last year.

mansion The One Bel Air at night
It was listed on Concierge Auctions from February 28 to March 3, 2022.

a partial view of mansion The One Bel Air
The auction site called the 105,000-square-foot home "America's most expensive and largest residence."

a full view of mansion The One Bel Air
The property, which is 10 years in the making, comes from film producer-turned-real estate developer Nile Niami.

an aerial view of a white mansion, The One Bel Air, and its pools, surrounded by hills and green grass
Niami initially hoped to sell it for a whopping $500 million, which would have made it one of the most expensive homes in the world.

an aerial view of a white mansion, The One Bel Air, and its pools
But the home was beset with several delays, construction challenges, and cost overruns. In 2021, it was placed into a court-ordered receivership and later put into bankruptcy.

a sprawling white mansion, The One Bel Air, sits atop a short green hill
It listed for $295 million in January 2022, making it the most expensive home for sale in the US at the time, though it marked a sharp discount from the $500 million Niami hoped to get for the home.

green grass and a moat at mansion The One Bel Air
When no buyers bit, the home went into bankruptcy auction. Though the top bid for the home was $126 million, the auction premium and commission fees brought the total closer to $141 million.

an aerial view of mansion The One Bel Air surrounded by hills and grass
The bidder? Fashion Nova's billionaire CEO, Richard Saghian.

Richard Saghian, Fashion Nova founder and CEO
Source: Business Insider

Concierge Auctions said the sale was "more than double the highest US sale at auction and nearly 50% higher than the world record."

an aerial view of white mansion The One Bel Air, surrounded by hills and trees
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Here's a closer look at what Saghian got for his $141 million splurge:

a white building and young palm trees at mansion The One Bel Air
In the mansion's sprawling yard, you'll find a sculpture from Italian glass maker Simone Cenedese.

a blue and purple sculpture of wings in front of green grass and a white building at mansion The One Bel Air
Here's the main entrance to the property.

a white building and walkway at mansion The One Bel Air
Inside, the mansion's foyer has a rotating sculpture and floor-to-ceiling windows, which make for a pretty great view at day...

a white sculpture in a white room at mansion The One Bel Air
...or night.

a foyer with a white sculpture in mansion The One Bel Air
The One boasts 21 bedrooms, 42 bathrooms, and seven half-bathrooms.

furniture and a fireplace in a room in mansion The One Bel Air
Like the foyer, many rooms have expansive views of Los Angeles, like this one...

a sectional and marble tables in a room in mansion The One Bel Air
...and this one.

a room with a bed and sweeping views of the city in mansion The One Bel Air
You'll find a 10,000-bottle wine cellar in the dining room.

a dining room in mansion The One Bel Air
There's plenty of space to lounge around in the family living room.

couches and a large TV at mansion The One Bel Air
There are several rooms devoted to R&R.

a full-service salon and wellness spa in mansion The One Bel Air
For some pampering, there's a full-service beauty salon and wellness spa.

a red beauty salon room with two white chairs and TVs at mansion The One Bel Air
The salon is one of the more vibrantly colored rooms in the mansion, with glossy red walls.

a red beauty salon room with three white chairs at mansion The One Bel Air
There's an entertainment room for activities like playing billiards.

a pool table in a games room in mansion The One Bel Air
The mansion also boasts its own bar and cigar lounge.

several chairs and a bar at mansion The One Bel Air
Here's the bar up close.

a bar in mansion The One Bel Air
In the next room over, there's a private bowling alley.

a four-lane bowling alley with purple, green, yellow, and red bowling balls at mansion The One Bel Air
It has four lanes, several shelves of bowling shoes at the ready, and bowling balls oddly evocative of Trix cereal.

an angled side view of a four-lane bowling alley with purple, green, yellow, and red bowling balls at mansion The One Bel Air
There's also a private nightclub on the premises...

a screen in a mostly empty room at mansion The One Bel Air
...as well as a private movie theater.

white seats in a home movie theater at mansion The One Bel Air
The One's 4,000-square-foot master bedroom has a walk-in closet with plenty of space for clothes, shoes, and accessories.

a chandelier lights a walk-in closet in mansion The One Bel Air
Saghian will have room for plenty of books...

black shelves and gray chairs in a room in mansion The One Bel Air
...in a two-story room that can function as either a library or office and boasts its own balcony.

a black and white room overlooking a pool in mansion The One Bel Air
The literal candy bar is a child's paradise.

a room full of various candy dispensers in mansion The One Bel Air
Five swimming pools dot the property.

white chairs at the foot of stairs leading to a white building with a pool on the roof at mansion The One Bel Air
There are a few outdoors, one of which is on the rooftop of a 4,000-square-foot bedroom...

a swimming pool at mansion The One Bel Air
...while the other is above the private nightclub.

a white building and row of white pool lounge chairs at mansion The One Bel Air
Another pool functions as a floating lounge.

a man walks on circular structures in a blue-green pool at mansion The One Bel Air
Inside, there's a pool in a room with a living wall and a mirror on the ceiling.

a swimming pool in a room with a mirror on the ceiling at mansion The One Bel Air
It's located near an exercise room...

exercise equipment in a room in mansion The One Bel Air
...and a juice bar.

a juice bar in a white room in mansion The One Bel Air
Though the home was built in the last decade, it has taken a cue from the construction of centuries past with a moat surrounding three sides of the property.

a white building with a blue sculpture of wings and a swimming pool in front of it at mansion The One Bel Air
Visitors to the mansion can have the guest house to themselves.

a white guest house at mansion The One Bel Air with palm trees and white chairs nearby
The guest house also has floor-to-ceiling windows...

white chairs in a room at mansion The One Bel Air
...and three bedrooms on its own.

a white couch in a room at mansion The One Bel Air
...and three bedrooms on its own.

Outside again, the mansion has its own glass-walled jogging court, tennis court, and this putting green.

a putting green at mansion The One Bel Air
The home's other features include a 30-car garage, six elevators, and of course close proximity to Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, and downtown Los Angeles.

decorative rings and a window overlooking the ocean in mansion The One Bel Air
Less than a year after buying The One, Saghian has scooped up another pricey property in California.

Richard Saghian
He paid $40 million in an all-cash deal for a 6,000-square-foot beachfront home in an exclusive Malibu area known as "Billionaire's Beach," The Real Deal reported Thursday.

As for The One, it still holds the title of biggest modern US home. Given its auction, however, it obviously no longer has the record for the most expensive home for sale in the US.

the $250 million New York City penthouse at Central Park Tower at sunset, overlooking Central Park
Currently, that record belongs to a $250 million penthouse in New York City called The One Above All Else. At 1,416 feet above the city, the penthouse is also the world's tallest residence.

Read the original article on Business Insider

