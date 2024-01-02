See Inside Elvis Presley’s 1960s Mobile Home, Which Sold For $67.65K At Auction

On Saturday, August 25, 2018, GWS Auctions hosted a "Legends: Iconic Film & Music Memorabilia Auction" in Los Angeles, California. The event auctioned off more than 150 other legendary items from all realms of the industry, including Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's wedding invitation and a crystal glove worn by Michael Jackson on stage. Some went all out, bidding on Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Delta Mobile Home, a true piece of rock and roll history, which ended up selling to Max Wiggins of Texas for $67,650.



Purchased in 1967, Elvis parked it on his 163-acre property near Graceland, Tennessee, known as "Circle G Ranch." According to a GWS Auctions press release, the home was recently restored, but, the design itself remains in its original condition—it even comes with the original paperwork, "including a notarized bill of sale...which was signed by Elvis himself." You have to see inside:

I guess white countertops were trendy then as well.

I don't know about you, but I was expecting some outdated tile in the kitchen. These wood floors are impressive, though.

Courtesy of GWS Auctions, Inc.

Check out that wood paneling.

Ah, what a sign of the times.

The home had two bedrooms.

Hold up: Picture standing in this room knowing Elvis lived there at one point.

The gold sink and red walls look straight out of a rock-and-roll movie.

Talk about glam.

Even the bathtub is decked out in gold.

Would you expect anything else from the King of Rock 'n Roll?

