See inside: Hayward House transforms famous corner into chic downtown Tallahassee bistro

Hayward House located on 228 S. Adams St. is now open for service.

Pop! The sound of a champagne bottle being opened reverberated across the room, setting the mood for the soft opening of the new American bistro that has transformed the coveted corner of Adams and Jefferson streets in downtown Tallahassee.

Hayward House, the chic bistro concept is now open for service replacing the landmark hangout, Andrew’s Downtown, which owner Ashley Chaney is thrilled to honor its "tradition and legacy."

The remodeled space located on 228 S. Adams St. adds a homey ambiance to the downtown spot that over the years has drawn tourists, politicos, lobbyists and journalists.

The dim lights and olive green interior add a warm nostalgia to the space. Art displays of animals and abstract paintings in frames of different sizes and molds add an aesthetic touch with the golden accents of the lights, frames, and shelves that bring the place together.

As soon as one enters, the full-service bar centered in the heart of the bistro and the tall golden shelf of alcoholic beverages draws guests in.

“I think that downtown is going through a renaissance right now and we’re just so thrilled to be a part of it,” Chaney said in an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat.

Drinks were a main attraction for the start of the evening and the sweet smells of wine lingered.

The drink menu features specialty cocktails including “Under the Magnolia” a whiskey, peach, lemon and sweet tea mix. Other drinks include their white and red wines by the glass or bottle, and tap beers from local breweries including Ology and Proof Brewing Company.

The " Under the Magnolia" drink featured on the drink menu at Hayward House located on 228 S. Adams St.

As the night settled in, guests dressed in their blazers, suits and ties snuck away to sit in the plush upholstery lining the walls and in the private dining room to order their appetizers and courses.

The highly anticipated food offerings for the Hayward House feature “international influences,” as Chaney’s sister, Nicole Mackenzie, described.

From Canadian to French and Asian fare, the brunch, lunch and dinner menus offer a fusion of flavors. The menu offers starters, sandwiches, salads, mains and sides sections.

The lunch and dinner menu offers a starter dish “Poutine,” made with hand-cut house fires, brown roux gravy and white cheddar curds. One of their sandwiches includes the “Eggplant Katsu” made with fried eggplant, roasted peppers, arugula, grilled portobello and roasted garlic aioli, on sourdough. The main dishes include their “Braised Short Rib Ragu'' made with pappardelle, house ragu and parmesan reggiano.

Entrée prices start at $13 for items like salads and reach up to $58 for main dishes like "Steak Frites."

From using local foods, artists and staying true to the season, Mackenzie says her sister has embraced the spirit of Tallahassee.

“I think what they’ve achieved is a very warming, almost baroque, inviting atmosphere,” Mackenzie said. “It’s meant to be an elevated bistro experience where it’s good food, good company, anyone's welcome, but you’re gonna get top-notch service, food, the aesthetic and experience."

Chaney said her staff are excited for the opportunity this brings and to share it with everyone.

“We have an entirely new concept and a new reimagined vision for the corner. I feel really fortunate to be able to reinvest in downtown,” Chaney said.

Hayward House operates Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Valet parking is available.

