See inside these Pilatus propeller planes that carry skiers to Alpine resorts and double as air ambulances

The Pilatus PC-12 NGX and PC-24 on display at a convention in Geneva. Abby Wallace/Insider

I toured two Pilatus propeller planes, the PC-12 NGX and the PC-24.

I was surprised to discover how versatile the aircraft are.

As well as carrying passengers to ski resorts in Alps, the planes are also used as air ambulances.

The PC-12 NGX was the smallest of the two Pilatus models I toured.

The Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The propeller plane is powered by a single engine.

The Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The plane has a central passenger door with built-in stairs, as well as a larger cargo door that lies directly behind.

The Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The large cargo door makes the plane unique and is wide enough for a pallet from a forklift, according to Pilatus.

The Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The cargo door can be used to load the plane with luggage and equipment, including motorcycles.

Inside the Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The plane is often used to carry passengers from cities like London to mountainous airports with short runways, an employee told Insider at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Geneva.

The Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

Inside the cabin, the ceiling height is just under 5ft. I had to crouch slightly to walk inside the plane. The cabin is 16ft long and 5ft wide.

Inside the Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

It can hold a maximum of 10 people plus the pilot. The seats recline and also have fold-out tables.

Inside the Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The plane can fly at maximum altitude of 30,000 feet and has a maximum cruise speed of 290 knots, or 537 kilometers per hour, according to Pilatus.

The cockpit of the Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

To purchase the PC-12 NGX, it would set you back $4.8 million.

The Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The Pilatus PC-24 was slightly larger, with a more spacious cabin. The ceiling was only slightly higher than the PC-12, though, at just over 5ft.

The Pilatus PC-24. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The cabin is considerably longer at 23ft.

Inside the cabin of the Pilatus PC-24. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The main cabin was reconfigured in the same way as the PC-12 I boarded, boasting two seat pairs with space for fold-out tables and additional seating behind.

Inside the Pilatus PC-24. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The cabins are customizable and the seats can be reconfigured or removed. The cabin is "like a penthouse on the 5,000th floor," according to Pilatus.

Inside the cabin of the Pilatus PC-24. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The interiors are also customizable. According to Pilatus, the colors are inspired by and named after popular ski resorts like St Moritz.

Inside the cabin of the Pilatus PC-24. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The jet has the same cargo door feature as the PC-12.

The Pilatus PC-24. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The jet can still be used for business and leisure travel, but also has other purposes. The Swedish air ambulance service operates several PC-24 jets, according to one employee.

The cargo hold of the Pilatus PC-24. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The jet has an electric loading mechanism that makes it easy to load patients on stretchers into the jet through the large cargo door, according to Pilatus.

The Pilatus PC-24. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The jet can hold 11 passengers plus the pilot and cruises at maximum altitude of 45,000ft.

Inside the cockpit of the Pilatus PC-24. Abby Wallace/Insider.

With a list price of $11 million, the PC-24 is over twice the price of the PC-12 NGX.

The Pilatus PC-24. Abby Wallace/Insider.

