See inside a tiny cabin at Margaritaville's newest RV resort in Florida starting at $195 per night

Margaritaville wants to open 30 to 50 more RV parks over the next five years.

The newest location in Auburndale, Florida has 60 "cabana cabins" for guests without an RV.

See inside one of the tiny homes with a Margaritaville flair that start at almost $195 per night.

RV parks are no longer reserved for travelers with tiny homes on wheels.

If you don't own a RV but you've dreamt of vacationing at a RV resort, now's your chance.

Camp Margaritaville's newest RV resort location in Auburndale, Florida — about one hour from Orlando — has a collection of 60 on-site cabana cabins to house vacationers who don't have a RV …

… and they're the perfect family friendly combination of a tiny home, extended stay hotel, and Airbnb.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville currently operates three "casual luxury" Camp Margaritaville locations in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

But this could soon change: The hospitality empire wants to open 30 to 50 more RV parks throughout the US over the next five years.

The Margaritaville-branded chain obviously targets the growing RV market ...

... but this doesn't mean you have to be a RV traveler to experience the Parrothead RV lifestyle.

All three locations have accommodations designed for visitors who don't own a tiny home on wheels.

While the Georgia location has mountain-like cabins and the Tennessee resort has a similarly cozy lodge …

A Camp Margaritaville. Margaritaville

… Camp Margaritaville in Auburndale, Florida has tropical tiny homes fit for its warm lakeside location.

If you've dreamed of sipping on a tropical cocktail while lounging by a lake …

… or an activity-packed family vacation with your young children …

… Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins has the amenities you may be looking for.

The cabins start at almost $195 a night. This price includes access to the park's amenities including its two pools, dog park, and children's water play area.

It's an activity-packed resort but the "cabana cabins" feel like a personal and quiet reprieve from the rest of the property.

The units make up the perimeter of the RV camp, which began welcoming guests in January.

Small palm trees, shrubs, and pebbled parking spots separate the seemingly never-ending row of 60 neutral-colored cabins.

Every unit comes with a parking spot and picnic table.

Think of the cabana cabins as a downsized but cozy Airbnb that can sleep up to six people.

Let's head inside where you're immediately greeted by the kitchen and living room.

The living room has large windows, a wall-mounted television, a sleeper couch, and a narrow table with several seats.

The door between the television and couch leads into the back deck …

… complete with two lounge chairs and views of the surrounding trees and your nearby neighbors.

It's the perfect place to catch up on some reading or to enjoy your morning cup of Margaritaville coffee.

Like all tiny homes, the cabana cabins are open concept: The living room opens right into the kitchen.

But unlike most small cabins, it's surprisingly spacious.

It has all the amenities of a typical home kitchen and is larger than the ones I've seen in New York apartments.

There's a microwave, oven, stovetop, sink, dishwasher …

… blender, toaster, refrigerator, coffee maker, and all the utensils and cookware necessary to cook and serve a full meal.

And we can't forget about the margarita reference in the kitchen's decor.

It wouldn't be a vacation cabin without kitschy Marshalls-esque decorations.

The cabin has no dining table apart from the kitchen island seats.

So if you're looking to make some home-cooked meals, you'll have to enjoy an al fresco dinner on the picnic table outside.

Back inside, the refrigerator is situated across from the kitchen towards the start of the hallway.

A small daybed runs the remaining length of this hallway …

… and is located opposite the bathroom.

Like the kitchen, the space looks like any typical bathroom.

It has all the basics including a toilet, sink, and shower with a glass door.

Back out and down the hall is the only bedroom in the cabana cabin.

Inside, you'll find the closet, a king bed …

… a ceiling fan, a television, and large windows with sweeping views of the road and adjacent RVs.

There's only one bedroom, but you still have the hallway bed and pullout couch.

If you have a full party of six people, you'll probably end up in one of the cabins with a bunk bed.

Regardless of the layout and size, these Margaritaville tiny homes have everything your typical full-sized home has.

There are more than enough amenities for a weekend or weeklong vacation.

But if you're retired, on an extended vacation, or working remote, you'll be allowed to stay on the property for up to six months.

The resort's amenities — like its pool with a water slide, mini-golf course, and playground — make it a fun family-friendly reprieve from bustling cities.

But if you'd rather spend your time outside of Auburndale, Camp Margaritaville's proximity to Orlando, Florida makes it a decent option for theme park enthusiasts who want their accommodations to feel like a destination.

