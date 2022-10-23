See inside the tiny, secret cabins on luxury million-dollar yachts where crew members sleep and shower
Luxury yachts have tiny, tucked-away cabins where crew can sleep and shower.
The cabins can be located on the lower deck or near the kitchen inside the vessel.
We went on board five luxury yachts to investigate their secret cabins.
Sailing and motor yachts, especially those that go on charter, usually have crew to serve the owner or guests.
That means there needs to be an area inside the boats where crew can retreat to for sleeping, relaxing, showering, and storing their belongings.
I went on five luxury yachts that have hideaway cabins for the crew. The Princess Y72, worth about $3 million, can accommodate eight people in four cabins. One is an optional crew cabin which we accessed from the lower deck.
There were two very narrow single beds in the cabin room, as well as a private bathroom and drawers for storage. The interior design was similar to the other cabins.
Sailing yachts also offer crew quarters. The Oyster 595, which costs nearly $3 million, was built by British boat builder Oyster and comes with a champagne fridge and various gadgets.
The sailing yacht has four cabins, including one optional area for crew. This tiny room was located in the middle of the yacht, next to the communication system and stairs up to the main deck.
The bed was extremely narrow and sat on top of storage cupboards. There was a small porthole window next to the bed that looked out onto the sea.
The crew quarters that blew me away the most were on the luxury Sunseeker 74 Predator yacht. There were three cabins on the main deck and one on the lower deck.
Crew need to access the cabins from the rear deck. The door blends into the framework so well that it is easy to miss.
There were steep stairs leading down into the small cabin. The first bunk is on top of the washing machine.
There was little room to move in the cabin. One bunk is under another and next to the washing machine.
It seemed very dark inside as the only natural light came from a small porthole.
Next to the stairs was a bathroom with a toilet, basin, and shower. The cabin was a tight squeeze for two people.
The Princess F65, worth about $3 million, has many luxury features, including a barbecue and wet bar, as well as four cabins.
The optional cabin was accessible on the right-hand side of the lower deck, opposite the jet skis.
There were two single bunks, wardrobes, and an ensuite in the crew cabin. It was slightly more spacious than the other cabins we saw, but the window was still very small.
This $5 million sailing yacht, the Oyster 885, comes with its own towboat, bathing platform, and sunroof.
The private crew quarters were next to the kitchen. It was a long, narrow room with two single bunks and storage.
The captain or most senior crew member got a slightly larger cabin room which has a private bathroom. Out of all the crew quarters we saw, this was by far the most spacious and comfortable.
