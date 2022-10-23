See inside the tiny, secret cabins on luxury million-dollar yachts where crew members sleep and shower

A Princess Y72 and the crew cabin in the Sunseeker 74 Predator. Princess/Sam Tabahriti/Insider

Luxury yachts have tiny, tucked-away cabins where crew can sleep and shower.

The cabins can be located on the lower deck or near the kitchen inside the vessel.

We went on board five luxury yachts to investigate their secret cabins.

Sailing and motor yachts, especially those that go on charter, usually have crew to serve the owner or guests.

Kate Duffy/Insider

That means there needs to be an area inside the boats where crew can retreat to for sleeping, relaxing, showering, and storing their belongings.

The yachts were lined up at St. Katharine's Dock, London. Kate Duffy/Insider.

I went on five luxury yachts that have hideaway cabins for the crew. The Princess Y72, worth about $3 million, can accommodate eight people in four cabins. One is an optional crew cabin which we accessed from the lower deck.

The Princess Y72. Princess

There were two very narrow single beds in the cabin room, as well as a private bathroom and drawers for storage. The interior design was similar to the other cabins.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

Sailing yachts also offer crew quarters. The Oyster 595, which costs nearly $3 million, was built by British boat builder Oyster and comes with a champagne fridge and various gadgets.

Oyster 595. Oyster

Source: Insider

The sailing yacht has four cabins, including one optional area for crew. This tiny room was located in the middle of the yacht, next to the communication system and stairs up to the main deck.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The bed was extremely narrow and sat on top of storage cupboards. There was a small porthole window next to the bed that looked out onto the sea.

Kate Duffy/Insider

The crew quarters that blew me away the most were on the luxury Sunseeker 74 Predator yacht. There were three cabins on the main deck and one on the lower deck.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Crew need to access the cabins from the rear deck. The door blends into the framework so well that it is easy to miss.

Kate Duffy/Insider

There were steep stairs leading down into the small cabin. The first bunk is on top of the washing machine.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

There was little room to move in the cabin. One bunk is under another and next to the washing machine.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

It seemed very dark inside as the only natural light came from a small porthole.

Story continues

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

Next to the stairs was a bathroom with a toilet, basin, and shower. The cabin was a tight squeeze for two people.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The Princess F65, worth about $3 million, has many luxury features, including a barbecue and wet bar, as well as four cabins.

Princess Yachts

Source: Insider

The optional cabin was accessible on the right-hand side of the lower deck, opposite the jet skis.

Kate Duffy/Insider

There were two single bunks, wardrobes, and an ensuite in the crew cabin. It was slightly more spacious than the other cabins we saw, but the window was still very small.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

This $5 million sailing yacht, the Oyster 885, comes with its own towboat, bathing platform, and sunroof.

Oyster 885 Clare. Oyster

Source: Insider

The private crew quarters were next to the kitchen. It was a long, narrow room with two single bunks and storage.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The captain or most senior crew member got a slightly larger cabin room which has a private bathroom. Out of all the crew quarters we saw, this was by far the most spacious and comfortable.

Kate Duffy/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider