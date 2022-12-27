See inside the world's largest purpose-built private jet, which can cost over $10,000 per hour to rent and fly at near-supersonic speeds

Inside a Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Montreal-based Bombardier produces the world's biggest and longest-ranged purpose-built private jet.

The Global 7500 flagship plane can carry 19 people, fly up to 8,860 miles, and cruise at Mach 0.925.

The aircraft features four distinct living spaces, including a dining room and a private bedroom.

Canadian planemaker Bombardier is a leader in private aviation.

Mark Wahlberg's Bombardier Global Express jet. Honeywell

While the company previously also produced public transportation vehicles, trains, RVs, and commercial jets, developing the CRJ series. It has transitioned to building business jets only — a market that continues to boom post-pandemic.

A Bombardier CRJ-200 airliner. Yuri Smityuk/TASS/Getty

Many of Bombardier's planes are best-sellers, like its Challenger 300 and 600 aircraft, but its latest flagship jet has become a fan-favorite.

VIP Completions refurbished Bombardier Challenger 605. VIP Completions

Dubbed the "Ferrari of the Skies," the company unveiled the $75 million Global 7500 business plane in 2018 and has delivered over 100 to date.

Bombardier's 100th Global 7500 was delivered to VistaJet in March 2022. Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Bombardier

Private charter company VistaJet is the aircraft's biggest operator with over 15 of the type, though other companies like NetJets and Phenix Jet also rent out the plane.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Powered by two General Electric Passport engines, the Global 7500 is the world's largest and longest-ranged purpose-built business jet on the market.

Inside a Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Bombardier

The plane can fly up to 14 hours across 7,700 nautical miles (8,860 miles) and reach a maximum cruise speed of 0.925 Mach. This can connect New York and Los Angeles in as little as three and a half hours.

Inside a Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Bombardier

While the plane is ultra-speedy, it is not the world's fastest. That title goes to the 12-seater Cessna Citation X+, which can reach Mach 0.935.

Textron Aviation ended production of the Citation X+ in 2018 to avoid overlap with its super mid-sized Citation Longitude. Textron Aviation

Source: Textron Aviation, AIN Online

However, one of Bombardier's Global 7500 planes did break the sound barrier during a test flight in May 2021, exceeding Mach 1.015.

Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft. Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

The supersonic flight was part of the company's research for its upcoming Global 8000 — which will be the world's new fastest purpose-built business plane at 0.94 Mach.

The jet is expected to enter service in 2025. Bombardier

The Global 7500's main competitor is Gulfstream's $78 million G700 private jet. The rival aircraft can fly up to 8,630 miles, reach Mach 0.925, and boats a huge cabin with seating for up to 19 people.

The interior of a G700 aircraft, one of the newest in Gulfstream Aerospace's lineup, is on display at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) convention and exhibition in Orlando, Florida, U.S. October 17, 2022. Gregg Newton/Reuters

While the G700 is popular among business travelers, Bombardier's longer-ranged jet can offer more routes and add flexibility for operators — see inside.

Inside a Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Insider

According to Bombardier, the aircraft, which can cost over $10,000 per hour, features four distinct living spaces. This includes a meeting room...

Christinne Muschi/Reuters

…a dining room…

Inside a Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Insider

...a theater room...

A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

…and a master bedroom with an attached lavatory.

Taylor Rains/Insider

In total, VistaJet's aircraft can seat 19 people and sleep eight — two in the bedroom, two on the convertible couch in the entertainment section, two in the dining room, and two in the meeting room.

The entertainment area's convertible couch. Taylor Rains/Insider

The latter four are accommodated thanks to Bombardier's signature Nuage swiveling seats that convert into double or single beds, similar to what Gulfstream offers.

A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

However, in reality, eight sleepers would require six people to be family members or in couples as three are double beds. Otherwise, five people can sleep comfortably — two in the single beds and one in each double.

The Gulfstream (pictured) has similar seats that convert into beds. Taylor Rains/Insider

This configuration sets the jet apart from other competing planes like the Gulfstream G650ER, which can offer four living spaces but can only carry up to 16 people and doesn't have a dedicated bedroom.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Gulfstream

However, the G700 also boasts a large cabin with up to five living spaces, including a dining room and a private bedroom, and can sleep 13 people.

The dining area of the G700. Courtesy of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Source: Gulfstream

In addition to the main cabin, the front of the jet features the largest galley in private aviation, according to Bombardier, complete with glassware, two convection ovens, a coffee maker, and a refrigerator.

VistaJet Global 7500. VistaJet

Next to the galley is a long couch for crew rest and relaxation…

Vista Global Holdings

…as well as a second lavatory, albeit smaller than the one attached to the bedroom in the back of the jet.

The aft lavatory of a VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In the cockpit are advanced next-generation avionics with fly-by-wire controls, four huge display screens, and heads-up technology.

A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Global 7500 pilots for VistaJet told Insider in November that the ergonomic flight deck design promotes safety, reduces workload, and helps better manage flight duties.

A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

One of the most innovative features of the jet is its six-person dining area, which is created by fitting a leaf between the two sets of loungers and side tables.

Dining inside the Bombardier Global 7500. Bombardier

Also onboard the jet are several other amenities, including power outlets and retractable tables…

A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

…nice Touch technology that allows guests to adjust things like temperature and lighting using a dial…

A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

…and the company's unique Soleil lighting system that helps reduce leg lag on long-haul flights.

Bombardier

After touring the aircraft on several different occasions, it's clear why deep-pocket travelers, like Kylie Jenner and Australian billionaire Andrew Forest, are flocking to the business jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Its impressive speed, comfort, and economics make it a juggernaut of a plane, and the $10,000+ per rental hour price tag would easily be worth it for those that can afford the luxury.

The VIP bedroom in the Bombardier 7500. Bombardier

