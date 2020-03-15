See inside the world's newest private jet: a $110 million converted Airbus airliner that looks like a flying penthouse apartment

The delivery of the first Airbus ACJ320neo.

Airbus

Acropolis Aviation recently unveiled the interior of its new Airbus ACJ320neo aircraft, of which it is the first operator.

The Airbus Corporate Jet family of aircraft are modified versions of Airbus' passenger jets converted for private use.

The apartment-like aircraft are a step above the most luxurious private jets from Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Airbus A320neo was a game-changer for airlines and is now being eyed by the private jet industry.

The first next-generation aircraft to be produced by the European manufacturer, the A320neo promised and delivered lower operating costs and increased efficiency compared to the previous generation Airbus A320s.

The aircraft has the same shell of its ever-popular predecessor but features new engines and aerodynamically friendly sharklet wingtips, both aiding in its reduced fuel consumption and providing additional range.

While the passenger model of the A320neo is in use the world over with airlines such as British Airways, Scandinavian Airlines, and Lufthansa, there's a small subset of the aircraft being produced with the world's mega elite in mind.

Marketed as an Airbus Corporate Jet, the ACJ320neo is an A320neo modified for private use for when a regular private jet doesn't cut it. The aircraft is the latest in the ACJ line-up, with aircraft as large as the Airbus A350 XWB being offered in the product line.

UK charter operator Acropolis Aviation took delivery of the first Airbus ACJ320neo in 2019 at Airbus' main production facility in Toulouse, France, after which it went straight to Switzerland to have its luxurious interior cabin installed. Thirteen months later, the aircraft is ready to take passengers and is already jet setting around the world.

Take a look inside the newest private jet to roam the skies.

Acropolis Aviation received its first Airbus ACJ320neo in January 2019 but the aircraft only began flying in March 2020 as it spent 13 months getting its ultra-luxurious cabin installed in Switzerland.

Acropolis Aviation Airbus A320neo ACJ More





Airbus

Source: Acropolis Aviation

The cabin, designed by Yves Pickardt of Alberto Pinto Interior Design, is the pinnacle of luxury travel designed with comfort and space in mind, comparable to a penthouse suite than an airliner.

Acropolis Aviation ACJ320neo More





Acropolis Aviation

Source: Acropolis Aviation

While a passenger-configured Airbus A320neo can seat upwards of 180 people, this corporate-configured variant seats a mere 19 and can sleep 17. The design is aimed at exclusivity rather than capacity.

Acropolis Aviation ACJ320neo More





Acropolis Aviation

Source: Acropolis Aviation

The apartment-like design of Acropolis' ACJ320neo is complete with a master bedroom and en-suite bathroom, with the latter being the largest ever featured on an Airbus aircraft.

Acropolis Aviation ACJ320neo More