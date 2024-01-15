See what Johnson County schools have canceled class because of arctic cold on Tuesday

A sheet of ice forms on top of the Iowa River after winter storms Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

With frigid temperatures and blisteringly cold wind chills blanketing the Midwest, some Johnson County schools have announced a fourth weather-related school cancelation in the last eight days.

The unseasonably cold temperatures meant temperatures in the Iowa City area remained below zero throughout Sunday. Iowa City's wind chill dropped to as low as -40 degrees between late Saturday and Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service station in the Quad Cities.

Those ice-cold temperatures persist into the early part of the week. Monday's wind chills, with Republican caucuses throughout the state set to kickstart the 2024 presidential election season, have remained in the -20 to -30 degree range.

Forecasts are projecting wind chills to bottom out again between -30 and -40 degrees on Monday night, making for treacherous conditions for caucusgoers and students.

The dangerous cold and wind chills will continue through Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/vyVoQ0DH7j — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) January 15, 2024

On Monday, area students did not have class in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here is what area schools have planned for classes ahead of another frigid stretch on Tuesday:

Area cancellations

The Iowa City Community School District has canceled all classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16. Activities taking place in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday are expected to go ahead as planned, including a rescheduled school board meeting that was canceled because of last week's winter weather.

Iowa City Regina has not announced its plans for classes on Tuesday as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday. A wrestling tournament featuring Regina at Solon High School previously scheduled for Monday evening has been canceled. Regina canceled classes last week because of the waves of snowfall that dumped nearly two feet of snow in Johnson County.

The Solon Community School District has not announced plans to cancel school or related activities on Tuesday as of Monday afternoon. As mentioned, Monday's wrestling tournament at Solon High School was canceled.

The Clear Creek Amana School District has not yet announced plans for students on Tuesday as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The district also had three snow days last week because of snow-aided dangerous weather conditions.

Students at the University of Iowa will not have to fight the frigid winter air on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The UI announced on Friday that in-person classes on the first day of the spring semester would be moved online. It is the first cancelation of in-person classes since January 2019.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: School closings and delays in Johnson County on Tuesday, Jan. 16