See Jupiter shine bright during the Taurid meteor shower tonight

Friday night is a great night to get comfortable and watch the night sky.

One of the best sights of the season, Jupiter, will be bright and prominent in the eastern skies starting right at sunset. Jupiter reached opposition just after midnight on Friday (Nov. 3), meaning it lies directly opposite the sun as seen from Earth, making the gas giant slightly brighter than usual.

Below and to the left of Jupiter will be Uranus, which will be far dimmer and require a strong telescope and patience to locate and observe. Farther to the left will be the "Seven Sisters" of the Pleaides star cluster, one of the most popular sights in the night sky. And flanking all of these will be the radiant (apparent origin) points of the Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers, respectively. Both of these showers are approaching their peak, so this is a great night for skywatching no matter what your favorite targets might be.

By around 10 p.m. EDT Friday night (0200 GMT on Nov. 4), all of these targets should be fairly high in the sky in the east. Jupiter will be unmistakable as a large, bright, pale-yellow orb.

Jupiter will be just below the Aries constellation, the Ram; use the planet to find the three stars that make up the curve of the horn of the "ram:" Hamal, Sheratan and Mesarthim. The planet should reach its highest point in the sky right around midnight local time. Through a telescope or even binoculars, you should be able to make out some of its four largest satellites, known as its Galilean moons.

Look to the lower left of Jupiter to find the Pleaides, also known as the Seven Sisters. This star cluster, also referred to as Messier 45 or M45, is a group of more than 1,000 stars no more than 150 million years old. While the cluster's six or seven brightest stars are visible in most moderately dark skies, using binoculars or a small telescope will reveal many more.

If you're lucky, you might catch sight of a Taurid meteor streaking through the sky while taking in these popular night sky sights. The Southern Taurids peak between Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, and the Northern Taurids peak between Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

The Taurid meteor showers occur each year as Earth passes through debris left behind by comet 2P/Encke, a small comet measuring just 2.98 miles (4.8 kilometers) across.

Encke has the shortest orbital period of any comet in our solar system, taking just 3.3 years to orbit the sun. Small bits of dust and rock are left behind as the comet orbits our star, spreading out across a distance large enough that Earth experiences two distinct peaks — the Northern Taurids and the Southern Taurids.

This Messenger spacecraft image shows comet 2P/Encke during its closest approach to Mercury. At that time, Encke was approximately 2.3 million miles (3.7 million kilometers) from Messenger and 32.7 million miles (52.6 million kilometers) from the Sun. The tail was oriented nearly side on to Messenger in this image and is seen to stretch several degrees from the comet’s bright coma in the direction away from the Sun. This image was released Nov. 25, 2013.

To see a meteor, find a dark spot as far from light pollution as you can, bundle up, get comfortable and watch the night sky carefully in the area surrounding Jupiter. The Taurids aren't known to be super productive (averaging around five meteors per hour), but they do tend to produce extra-bright meteors known as fireballs.

