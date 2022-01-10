See The Latest COVID-19 Numbers From Cape May County

OCEAN CITY, NJ — Coronavirus cases have risen across Cape May County over the past week (see-town-by-town data below).

According to the Cape May County Department of Health, there were 2,282 active cases in Cape May County on Friday, up from the 1,820 reported the previous week.

"While the Omicron strain of COVID is less severe than Delta, the record numbers of new COVID cases across New Jersey and much of the Northeast has led to a rise in deaths,” said Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “Getting vaccinated and boosted helps to protect you and the people around you. It is also important to mask around those who are elderly and individuals who are in high-risk categories.”

County officials provided the following breakdown of active cases by town on Friday, with active case totals from Dec. 31 in parentheses:

Avalon: 17 (20)

Cape May City: 47 (31)

Cape May Point: 1 (0)

Dennis Township: 152 (110)

Lower Township: 530 (448)

Middle Township: 622 (510)

North Wildwood: 69 (55)

Ocean City: 233 (179)

Sea Isle City: 37 (26)

Stone Harbor: 10 (11)

Upper Township: 301 (223)

West Cape May: 15 (17)

West Wildwood: 2 (8)

Wildwood: 126 (91)

Wildwood Crest: 75 (52)

Woodbine: 45 (39)

The Cape May County Department of Health is offering a mobile and centralized standalone vaccine clinic every week. The clinics provide initial doses and booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:

Tuesday Jan. 11: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shore Family Success Center, 1046 B Route 47, in Rio Grande

Wednesday Jan. 12: 2 to 5 p.m. at the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave. in Avalon

Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot. People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster.

Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is now eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot throughout all of New Jersey. Read more: COVID-19 Booster Shots: Where To Find Them In Ocean City

This article originally appeared on the Ocean City Patch