See what life is like aboard Royal Caribbean's wild $60,000 nine-month around-the-world cruise sailing to 65 countries

Royal Caribbean's 274-night Ultimate World Cruise set sail on December 10, 2023.

The ongoing around-the-world sailing has attracted plenty of internet attention.

Take a look at the ship these travelers will be living on for the next nine months, the Serenade of the Seas.

Imagine living on a cruise ship for nine months as it sails around the world. For travelers aboard Royal Caribbean's ongoing 274-night "Ultimate World Cruise," that's reality.

If you're even somewhat on TravelTok , you've probably heard about this wild cruise itinerary. The global voyage set sail from Miami on December 10, 2023. From then through September 10, the Serenade of the Seas will visit more than 150 destinations across 65 countries, making it one of the longest world cruises on the market, its operator touts.

If you’re curious about what life will be like for these seafaring globetrotters, let’s take a closer look at the vessel they’ll be staying on for most of the 2024.

Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg is the Radiance class ship's godmother. Dan Lamont

Just don't expect a sparkly new ship like the upcoming Icon of the Seas.

The 965-foot-long Serenade of the Seas joined Royal Caribbean’s fleet in 2003.

Cadiz, Spain's Navantia Ship Yard oversaw the ship's three-week dry dock in 2012. Royal Caribbean International

The cruise giant refreshed the 20-year-old ship in 2022 after a previous $29 million three-week refurbishment in 2012.

Despite its operator's reputation, the Serenade of the Seas isn't massive.

Suites for the entire 274-night voyage started at $112,000. E.J.Johnson Photography/Shutterstock

The ship's 1,073 staterooms can accommodate up to 2,476 guests. The least expensive interior cabins started at $60,000.

The people calling this 13-deck ship their home for the next few months will inevitably face several sea days with no land in sight.

The ship has amenities like an outdoor movie screen. Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

To help pass the time, these guests can head to leisure facilities like the pool under a retractable glass ceiling.

Active travelers might enjoy the onboard mini-golf course, sports court, or 40-foot-tall rock climbing wall.

Fit travelers can workout in the gym. Royal Caribbean International

For those who prefer the classic cruise amenities, the ship also has the obligatory spa, pool deck with hot tubs, casino, and theater.

Younger guests can spend their free time in the water play area, arcade, or teen and children clubs.

The Serenade of the Seas has an arcade. Royal Caribbean International

Travelers on this global expedition include a two-year-old and several teenagers who will be attending remote schools, a Royal Caribbean representative told Business Insider in 2021.

But those looking to stay far away from these youngsters can instead relax in the adults-only Solarium, a staple on many Royal Caribbean ships.

The atrium is often considered the "heart" of a cruise ship. Royal Caribbean International

Like the Solarium, several of the Serenade's specialty dining venues may look familiar to the brand's fans.

The ship’s Italian Giovanni’s Table, steakhouse Chops Grille, and Japanese Izumi are also available across the cruise giant’s fleet.

Chops Grille is Royal Caribbean's take on American steakhouses. Royal Caribbean International

So is Chef's Table, a more luxurious 16-guest dining room. Like any Royal Caribbean cruise , be prepared to pay extra to dine at these floating restaurants.

At least the main dining room, classic American Windjammer, and casual sandwich and salad hot spot Park Cafe are complimentary.

Royal Caribbean says travelers on this world cruise will visit 11 "wonders of the world." Royal Caribbean International

The cruise line says its menus will include regional dishes that reflect the itinerary's destinations.

It wouldn’t be a cruise without booze: The ship has 10 bars and lounges.

Schooner Bar is one of the ship's 10 bars and lounges. Royal Caribbean International

Alcohol is included in the fare.

But not everyone is sailing around the world for the full nine months.

The first segment of this nine-month world cruise is now underway and can no longer be booked. Royal Caribbean International

Instead, the Ultimate World Cruise could've been booked in four segments — or shorter voyages within these segments — for those who can't stomach 274 nights at sea.

The most expensive cabins, the suites, have already been called for on the second and third segments, a representative told Business Insider.

This 274-night-long around-the-world cruise will conclude in September. Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

Only interior cabins — and one ocean view — are still available in the final leg, a sign that travelers are still spending big on their vacations at sea .

