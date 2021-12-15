See a list of expensive homes sold in Woodland, California

A house in Woodland that sold for $650,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Woodland in the last week.

In total, 19 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $506,263. The average price per square foot was $303.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of December 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$450,000, single-family residence in the first block of Southwood Drive The 1,017 square-foot single family residence in the first block of Southwood Drive in Woodland has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $450,000, $442 per square foot. The house was built in 1951. $450,000, single-family home in the first block of Utah Avenue The sale of the single family residence in the first block of Utah Avenue in Woodland has been finalized. The price was $450,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,470 square feet. The price per square foot was $306. $450,000, detached house in the 900 block of Losoya Drive The sale of the single-family home in the 900 block of Losoya Drive, Woodland, has been finalized. The price was $450,000, and the house changed hands in October. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,133 square feet. The price per square foot was $397. $470,000, single-family house in the first block of Miramonte Drive The 1,112 square-foot single family residence in the first block of Miramonte Drive, Woodland, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $470,000, $423 per square foot. The house was built in 1972. $495,000, detached house in the 1300 block of Hoover Place A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1300 block of Hoover Place in Woodland. The price was $495,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 1,462 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $339. $501,000, single-family residence in the 1700 block of Tehama Drive The property in the 1700 block of Tehama Drive in Woodland has new owners. The price was $501,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,640 square feet. The price per square foot is $305. $511,000, single-family house in the 1800 block of Gum Avenue The property in the 1800 block of Gum Avenue in Woodland has received new owners. The price was $511,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,803 square feet. The price per square foot is $182. $595,000, single-family home in the 200 block of Quail Drive The 2,344 square-foot single family residence in the 200 block of Quail Drive in Woodland has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $595,000, $254 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. $635,000, single-family home in the 700 block of Elston Way The sale of the single-family house in the 700 block of Elston Way, Woodland, has been finalized. The price was $635,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,286 square feet. The price per square foot was $278. $650,000, detached house in the 2100 block of Hunt Street The property in the 2100 block of Hunt Street in Woodland has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,284 square feet. The price per square foot is $285.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.