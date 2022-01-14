See it live: Rally at Cumberland County Courthouse in the Jason Walker homicide

People gather in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse for a rally for Jason Walker on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

A rally is being held in Fayetteville tonight by people who believe Fayetteville resident Jason Walker was wrongly killed by off-duty Sheriff's Office Lt. Jeffrey Hash this past Saturday.

The shooting took place on Bingham Drive in western Fayetteville. According to witnesses comments in police officer body camera recordings, Hash was driving on Bingham and nearly crashed into Walker as Walker was attempting to walk across the road.

In a police video, Walker's father told an officer that Walker then jumped on the front of the truck, that Walker pulled off a windshield wiper and hit the windshield with it, and Hash got out of the truck and and shot him.

The rally is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse at 117 Dick St. The organizers are Fayetteville PACT, Fayetteville Action Movement, Families United and activist Myah Warren, a news release says.

