See how these local retired police dogs are rewarded

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) Loki, Kubo, Finn, Fox, and Dutch all have something in common, they’ve spent their careers in law enforcement, and…they’re dogs!

Police K9s to be exact and they have another common bond, they all just retired after protecting their human partners and their local community for years.

K9 Loki: Willoughby Police

K9 Fox: Shaker Heights Police

K9 Kubo: Cleveland RTA Police

K9 Finn: Columbus Police

Dutch: Utah Police

K9s and their police or military veteran partners form a tight bond but caring for the crime-fighting pooches in retirement can get pricey for their handler. Because of the vigors of being working dogs that are now aging, medical expenses can get high resulting in the loyal companions having to “part ways,” said Dave Knott who founded Veterans and First Responders (VFR).

But thanks to Knott’s VFR foundation, headquartered in Mentor, its Howling Heroes program provides the K9 Guardian Awards which helps canines like Loki’s handler from the Willoughby Police Department continue to live with and care for Loki “until the very end,” Knott said.

“We are thrilled to assist these five dogs, but there are countless others that need help to stay with their partners…and we appreciate the public’s support in doing it,” Knott said.

K9 Guardian Awards provide each family with $1,500 per year for medical visits, prescriptions, illnesses, physical therapy, and ultimately cremation services.

The Howling Heroes awards were recently presented to these K9s teams from Northeast Ohio and beyond:

Willoughby police officer Matt Neath and K-9 Loki

Greater Cleveland RTA police officer Dennis Harmon, and K-9 Kubo

Shaker Heights police officer Dan Saggio and K-9 Fox

Columbus police officer Justin Chappelear and K-9 Finn

Utah, police officer Eli Robertson and K-9 Dutch

To help support other Howling Heroes, please consider supporting our canine heroes by visiting the VFR Foundation website.

About Howling Heroes

Howling Heroes is a charitable fundraising service offered for others to make charitable contributions which are then used to purchase equipment, train, provide veterinary and medical care, and financial assistance for retired military K-9s and police K-9s.

About Veterans & First Responders Foundation

The Veterans & First Responders Foundation exists to provide the support that First Responders, Veterans, Military, K-9s, and their families need to live the fulfilling lives they deserve. Through best-in-class programming, resources met

