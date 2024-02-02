See local teacher's reaction to earning Gold Star award finalist nod, vote for your fave

It's time to recognize the outstanding educators who make the Queen City great. And one teacher in particular received a surprise honor.

Khari Burton, known for his unique teaching approach, "edutainment" – fusing education and hip-hop culture to turn his lessons into songs – is one of 10 finalists for the 2024 Gold Star Teacher Award. Gold Star and The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati surprised Burton, a fifth grade English and social studies teacher at Rockdale Academy, with the news of becoming a finalist at his school's pep rally Jan. 31.

You can see his reaction in the video above.

The 10 finalists, announced Feb. 1, are:

Christen Bonfield , Campbell County Middle School, sixth to eighth grade Spanish.

Khari Burton , Rockdale Academy, fifth grade English and social studies.

Kristen Carter , Riverview East Academy, high school intro to health careers.

Sarah Doller , Summit Academy Community School, middle/high school intervention specialist.

Julie Fessler , Holly Hill Elementary, pre-K to fifth grade intervention specialist.

Audrey Kinney , Scott High School, high school special education.

Katie Milbower , Mt. Healthy South Elementary, kindergarten to fifth grade PE.

Ana Race , Sharonville Elementary, kindergarten.

Jocelyn Sizemore , Academy of Multilingual Immersion Studies, preschool.

Michelle White, Beechwood Elementary School, fifth grade social studies.

This year's campaign, hosted by Gold Star and TCT, saw 929 nominations from over 700 different public and private schools across Greater Cincinnati.

Voting is officially open through Feb. 29 online at goldstarchili.com/goldstarteacher. The winner will be announced March 1.

This year’s Gold Star Teacher winner will receive a $1,000 grant for their classroom, a $500 donation to their school, free cheese coney coupons for their entire school and a gift basket filled with classroom supplies. In addition, the winning educator will have their choice of a prize from TCT: Taking their class to a MainStage production of “Finding Nemo” at Taft Theatre or bringing a TCT on Tour production to their school.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Gold Star announces Teacher Award finalists. See 1 reaction, vote