See the loving message on Meghan Markle's necklace

It turns out there was a sentimental touch to the former Meghan Markle’s outfit last week in London.

Before stepping out with Prince Harry for the Endeavour Fund Awards on Friday evening, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the National Theatre, an organization that she supports as a patron. While exploring their Immersive Storytelling Studio, she wore a monochromatic white ensemble with a simple accessory: a pendant around her neck.

The designer of the pendant, Sophie Lis, shared her gratitude for the duchess wearing her jewelry and shared the romantic quote featured on the pendant.

“Honored to see the stunning Duchess of Sussex wearing our Love Pendant,” Lis wrote on Instagram. “‘Every day I love you more, more than yesterday less than tomorrow.'"

The pendant, which reads “Qu’heir” beneath a diamond plus sign followed by a ruby diamond minus sign and “Que Demain.” This is a portion of an excerpt from a poem by a 20th-century French poet, Rosemonde Gérard. The full poem reads, "Car, vois-tu, chaque jour je t'aime davantage / Aujourd'hui plus qu'hier et bien moins que demain," which roughly translates to, "For, you see, each day I love you more / Today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow."

Whether Meghan’s pendant was an homage to Prince Harry, a gift from him or a message to their son, Archie, the meaning is still very sentimental!

The duchess is no stranger to jewelry with a message. At last year’s U.S. Open, she wore a 14-karat gold necklace with two dog tag pendants connected. One was engraved with an “H” for Harry and the other with an “M” for Meghan.

Archie hasn’t been left out in any of the custom jewelry either. Meghan was spotted after her baby-shower in February of 2019 sporting a gold necklace that read, “Mummy.”