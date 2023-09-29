See a makeup-loving son and his 'tomboy' mom swap roles in hilarious video

Justin Fuko and his mother, Sharla Bucknam, are proud polar opposites.

“She’s obsessed with football," Fuko, 20, tells TODAY.com. "I guess you would call her a tomboy,"

Fuko, a content creator known for doing spot-on impressions, can’t resist a good manicure, while Bucknam, who owns a 25-acre farm in rural North Carolina, would rather hammer nails than have hers painted.

“She’s my best friend,” Fuko says.

“He’s my best friend,” Buckmam tells TODAY.com.

The duo showcased their differences — and their senses of humor —in an Instagram video titled, “Pretending to be each other.”

In the clip, Bucknam, 48, is shown practicing her “model walk” in stilettos and a floor-length fur coat and belting a song at the top of her lungs. Fuko, meanwhile, impersonates Bucknam by announcing he needs a new tattoo — he hasn't gotten inked in a week! He's also seen aggressively hitting a punching bag and singing lovingly to one of Bucknam's chickens.

“Justin totally nailed me,” Bucknam says, with a laugh. “He had to teach me how to walk in heels for a wedding. He’s the one who showed me how to do makeup. These are things I just never really thought of.”

“I’m not exactly a girly-girl!” adds Bucknam, who lives on her farm with her firefighter husband and a myriad of animals, including goats and emus.

Fuko describes Bucknam as a person who was born to be a mom.

"My brother and sisters and I are so lucky," he says. "Every morning we would wake up and breakfast would be ready and she'd put notes in our lunches telling us how much she loves us. Every single day. I have a pile of notes that go all the way back to seventh grade."

Fuko praised Bucknam for accepting him and his interests. As a little boy one of his favorite things to do was parade around in dresses.

“She’s always supported all of my interests. There was never, ‘Well, maybe you should be doing this instead,’” he explains. “It’s always been ‘Do what what you love. Be yourself.’”

